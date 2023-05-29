StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.40 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

