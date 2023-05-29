StockNews.com Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

