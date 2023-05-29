StockNews.com Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

