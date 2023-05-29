StockNews.com Lowers Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

NYSE SHG opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

