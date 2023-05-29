StockNews.com Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

NYSE:HAE opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

