StockNews.com Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.
Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HAE opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
