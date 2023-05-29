Streamr Price Up 3% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $813,430.41 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,011,683,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,154,153 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

