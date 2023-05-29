Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $272.58. 1,091,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

