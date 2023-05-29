Sui (SUI) One Day Volume Tops $286.22 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sui has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $546.66 million and approximately $286.22 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.03326247 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $174,859,779.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

