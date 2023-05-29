Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 1,812,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,809.0 days.

Sumco Price Performance

SUMCF stock remained flat at 13.85 during trading on Monday. Sumco has a 12-month low of 11.93 and a 12-month high of 14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 14.30.

Get Sumco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumco from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.