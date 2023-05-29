Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in May

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock remained flat at $7.61 during trading hours on Friday. 82,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

