Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,398.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 5,289 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,853.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $309,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. The firm has a market cap of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

