Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Vision Capital Corp’s Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 12.0% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Sun Communities worth $64,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,739,000 after buying an additional 222,611 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

