Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$66.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.47. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$69.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.80%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

