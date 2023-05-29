SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 2.2 %

SPCB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,469. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

