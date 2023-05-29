SushiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.53 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $201.18 million and $18.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,906,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,395,018 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

