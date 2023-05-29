Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. 4,911,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

