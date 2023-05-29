Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

MA traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.37. 2,691,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

