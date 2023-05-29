Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Moody’s accounts for about 0.4% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.00. 764,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

