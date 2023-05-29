Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 104,970 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,630,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 2,254,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,603. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

