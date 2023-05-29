Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $854,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 793,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 143,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

NYSE HD traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average is $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

