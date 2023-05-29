Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,150 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,439,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,844,758. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.10. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.