Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,659 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.47. 5,056,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,906. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.