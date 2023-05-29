Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 364,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,924. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

