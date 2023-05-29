TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 548,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,603. TaskUs has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TaskUs by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in TaskUs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

