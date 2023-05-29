Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 14.66% 12.66% 11.23% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taylor Devices and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 268.29%. Given Hesai Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

This table compares Taylor Devices and Hesai Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $30.87 million 2.19 $2.24 million N/A N/A Hesai Group $1.20 billion 0.84 N/A N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Hesai Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

