Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Update

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

TSHA stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

