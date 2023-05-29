TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 429,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. 538,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.88.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 166,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $320,300.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 166,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $320,300.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $131,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 255,366 shares of company stock valued at $491,108. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.