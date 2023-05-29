Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Telesat Stock Down 1.3 %

TSAT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.91. 20,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.