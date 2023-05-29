Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 144.2% in May

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 142,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

