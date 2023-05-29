Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Templeton Global Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 487,199 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,494,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,597,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,620,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

GIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 218,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.