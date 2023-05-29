Tennant Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $619,891 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tennant by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tennant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tennant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

