Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $103.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

