Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $513.01 million and $23.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003099 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,849,819,540,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,864,597,768,324 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

