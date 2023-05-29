Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $1.35 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

LLAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.48.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.