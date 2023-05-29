TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

TFFP opened at $0.50 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

