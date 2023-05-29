The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,308 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. 243,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.