The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares during the period. The GEO Group comprises approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.33% of The GEO Group worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. 1,012,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,216. The stock has a market cap of $965.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Further Reading

