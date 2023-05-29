The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.09 on June 15th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $292.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.40. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $72,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

