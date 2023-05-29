The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives $86.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 233,513 shares of company stock worth $17,383,916. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

HHC opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.