The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $38.34. 7,170,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

