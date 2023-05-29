The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.31. 8,018,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

