The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Financial Review

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.44 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.06 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $9.00 billion 1.03 $1.82 billion $3.21 8.86

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KORE Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 13.25% 6.33% 2.76%

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KORE Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 332.26%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.35%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats KORE Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

