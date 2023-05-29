The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance
NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. 55,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,642. The company has a market capitalization of $226.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.94.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
