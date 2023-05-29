The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. 55,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,642. The company has a market capitalization of $226.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Stories

