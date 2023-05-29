The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock valued at $93,535,846. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 142,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

