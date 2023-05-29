Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

