Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $256.27 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $256.27 million and $3.39 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,153,589,109 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.