TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TMCWW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,536. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

