Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in May

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,067.0 days.

Toho Stock Performance

Toho stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Toho has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

