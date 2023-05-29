Toncoin (TON) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.56 billion and $9.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.93224591 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,535,442.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

