Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,292 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 661,945 shares during the period. Transocean makes up 9.2% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of Transocean worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Transocean by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Transocean by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Transocean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,107,523 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 10,948,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,966,045. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

